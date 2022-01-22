Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, posts a disturbing video of a man on fire, threatening to sue the club after her arrest.

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, posts a disturbing video of a man on fire and threatens to sue the club after her arrest.

FARRAH Abraham posted a disturbing image of a man on fire, threatening to’sue’ the club where she was arrested.

The former Teen Mom star claimed she was “assaulted by club staff” following her arrest.

Farrah posted a video of a man calmly walking through what appeared to be a neighborhood while engulfed in flames on Friday, just days after she was arrested.

“Them: You crazy?

“No, I’m fine,” I say.

Farrah then posted a message to her “Lawyers Troop” on Instagram.

“Thanks to all the lawyers who are on my side…,” she wrote.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, and thank you

Farrah spoke out about her arrest on Instagram a few days after it happened.

Farrah was arrested after allegedly “slapping a security guard” at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, according to TMZ.

She’d been partying with a friend at the venue.

She shared video of herself on the ground during the altercation a day later.

In the video, the Teen Mom OG star was lying on her stomach with a security guard holding her arms back and pushing her leg down.

Throughout the incident, Farrah attempted to move her body while being restrained by the security guard.

“Never again,” she wrote as a caption to the picture.

Farrah labeled the venue on a different slide.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” she continued.

“This is such a dangerous and disturbing environment.”

“The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me,” Farrah continued in a follow-up post, slamming the venue.

“Woman abuse must end in the 1 out of 3 cases.”

The staff, according to Farrah, “should be in jail.”

A security guard is seen struggling to keep Farrah on the ground in another clip.

She described the incident as “terrifying,” and said she is “tired of people harassing me, holding me down, hurting me, lying about me, and selling things to TMZ.”

Photos and videos from the incident were “evidence” of the staff’s wrongdoings, according to Farrah.

“Bruised and beaten at dinner,” she captioned a photo of her arm.

Farrah hasn’t been shy about expressing her side of the story on social media.

“I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto who made this dinner reservation and conspired and attacked on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her arrest.

“I’ve had a very traumatic year, and I don’t deserve to be assaulted, bruised, and have men on me,” she said.

