Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, was slammed as a “racist” for calling Cory Wharton “ghetto,” and later sobs about how disappointed she is in herself.

Farrah Abraham was dubbed “racist” by TEEN Mom Family Reunion viewers after she referred to Cory Wharton as “ghetto” during Tuesday’s episode.

Cory’s ex, Cheyenne Floyd, was enraged by her remark, resulting in a table-flipping brawl.

Farrah found herself at the center of the drama shortly after her arrival on the Teen Mom Family Reunion set.

The rest of the cast aired their various issues with Farrah while she said her hellos and made small talk with cast members like Amber Portwood.

Cory, who has never appeared on Teen Mom at the same time as Farrah, recalled previous comments she made about him and Cheyenne online, accusing them of “having a baby to get on TV.”

“I’ve never actually met Farrah but she’s just had a lot to say about me and my family online,” Cheyenne admitted in a confessional.

“She gives off an evil vibe when you see her in person.”

“So we had a baby to get on this show? That’s how you feel?” Cory calmly asked, to which Farrah replied, “I guess I do.”

I guess I’m just as ghetto as you are.”

Cheyenne jumped in right away, screaming, “Ghetto? What are you talking about ghetto?”

“I approach people much differently,” Farrah responded.

Ashley Jones, who had previously expressed her dislike for Farrah, chimed in, saying, “The only thing ghetto is that face – that stuck a** face.”

“It’s always these dumb a** uneducated m***********s who want to call someone ghetto. ghetto is a place,” she added in a confessional.

Cheyenne continued to yell and move closer to Farrah, with costars and security standing in the way.

“It’s ghetto because he’s black?” she screamed. “What did you say? he’s ghetto?”

“Let’s get ghetto b***h,” says one of the characters.

As the brawl continued, she flipped a table full of red cups.

Meanwhile, online commentators slammed Farrah as “fake,” “racist,” and “ignorant” in response to the drama.

Following Farrah’s interview with Dr.

Bryant must respond to her remarks.

“Farrah knows she was being racist, and she needs to admit it instead of always pretending to cry and play victim,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Farrah, please miss us with those fake tears,” one viewer wrote.

“Farrah is fake and some people can’t be ‘fixed,” a third tweeted. “Leave her in the past @mtv this ain’t it!”

“I can’t watch this show with Farrah on it,” another Twitter user said.

She’s a liar!! She’s accusing others of being disrespectful when she was ALWAYS the most disrespectful person on the show to EVERYONE!!! GO HOME!!!”

Dr. Farrah met with him before she met with Farrah.

Cheyenne, Amber Portwood, and Maci sat down with Bryant…

