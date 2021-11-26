Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, was slammed while filming an Instagram video while driving to a fancy Thanksgiving feast.

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, was slammed while driving to a fancy Thanksgiving feast while filming an Instagram video.

FARRAH Abraham has been slammed after she appeared to take pride in her rash driving while driving to her Thanksgiving dinner.

The former Teen Mom star posted a video to her Instagram stories in which she can be seen looking and talking directly into her phone’s camera, oblivious to the traffic around her.

She also admits to speeding and driving erratically in the video.

Farrah smirks, “Just going over every speed bump like nothing.”

“It’s turkey season.

“Y’all, I can’t be late for Thanksgiving.”

Before turning off the camera, the 30-year-old blond ruffled her hair and gave a small laugh at her revelation.

This isn’t the first time Farrah has faced backlash from her followers.

Farrah was spotted twerking with her pre-teen in her kitchen in a recent TikTok video, while both mother and daughter shook their butts at the camera.

Sophia was dressed in black shorts and a sweatshirt, while Farrah wore skintight green leggings and a gray crop top.

They copied the moves from a Roblox video by moving from side to side with their arms in the air.

While the MTV star was obviously pleased with the video, her detractors called it “inappropriate” and accused her of “exploiting” Sophia for social media.

“She exploits her young daughter for her own advertisement,” one person raged on Reddit.

Sophia is used by this woman as clickbait.”

“I’d discharge a nail gun into my eyeball before I ever encouraged my eldest to participate in a video like this…with me, of all people,” another added.

“Ok, I watched it again, and it actually enraged me,” a third agreed.

“Farrah actually made a video with her tween daughter for the sole purpose of shaking their a**es?”

She received backlash for making a bizarre video with the tweens dressed up for Halloween.

Farrah, dressed as a witch, was seen grinding on a broomstick, while Sophia, dressed as Scream, waved a knife in the air.

Farrah and Sophia did squats and kicks together at one point, while the 12-year-old clung to the knife.

The reality star, however, hasn’t taken the criticism lying down, clapping back at her detractors and sharing a pair of inspirational messages on her Instagram story.

“The best apology is changed behavior,” one advocated, while another asserted, “The only validation I require is within myself.”

