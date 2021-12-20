Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, wears a ’emo makeover’ with her daughter Sophia, 12, and looks unrecognizable.

In an ’emo makeover’ with her daughter Sophia, 12, teen mom Farrah Abraham looks unrecognizable with BLACK lipstick.

After getting an “emo makeover,” FARRAH Abraham looked unrecognizable with black lipstick and silver hair.

The Teen Mom star, 30, ditched her blond hair and glam makeup for a “gothic” look on her daughter Sophia, 12.

Farrah chose a lighter foundation than usual, kohl-rimmed eyes, and dark black matte lipstick.

Sophia styled her mother in a diamante bucket hat, chain necklaces, and a black anime T-shirt, giving her long silver and black hair.

During a TikTok Live with Sophia on Sunday night, the MTV star flaunted her new look.

“Thanks to Soph, Gothic emo mom has arrived,” Farrah said.

“I’m in love with this anime shirt.

I’m not sure I could have done it any better, so kudos to Sophia.”

Sophia will get her own TikTok account when she turns 13 in February, which is the minimum age for users on the platform, according to the Teen Mom OG alum.

“I can’t wait for Sophia to get her own TikTok account so you can see her more often.”

However, that is in February.

We’re all giddy with anticipation.

She exclaimed, “Woo!”

Farrah’s makeover comes in the wake of months of criticism over her parenting of Sophia.

She was chastised last month for twerking with the adolescent in a TikTok video.

She posted a video of them in her kitchen shaking their butts at the camera while copying Roblox moves.

While the MTV star was clearly pleased with the video, her detractors called it “inappropriate” and accused her of “exploiting” Sophia for social media purposes.

She was chastised for making a bizarre video with the tweens dressed up for Halloween.

Farrah, dressed as a witch, was seen grinding on a broomstick, while Sophia, dressed as Scream, waved a knife in the air.

Farrah and Sophia did squats and kicks at one point while the 12-year-old held on to the knife.

“Guess my favorite line andamp; kick Satin in the crotch,” Farrah captioned the video.

Fans were also concerned in August when Farrah brought her only child to a yacht party in Mexico.

She posted videos of them having a good time with a bunch of adults, despite Sophia being the only child on board.

“Cheers to getting done with Harvard stuff, doing law stuff, and just trying to take a break. Schools about to start, moms, what a summer,” she said, holding up a drink.

“Best wishes!”

Farrah was slammed once more by fans for…

