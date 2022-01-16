Farrah Abraham has been arrested for an alleged assault at a nightclub.

Farrah Abraham, star of Teen Mom, was arrested after an alleged altercation with another person on suspicion of slapping a nightclub security guard.

Find out what she had to say.

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault at a club, despite the fact that she claims she was the one who was attacked.

The 30-year-old reality star was detained on a citizen’s arrest early Sunday, according to law enforcement sources.

She was arrested on June 16 after allegedly slapping a security guard at the Hollywood club and restaurant Grandmaster Recorders, which she had visited with a friend.

Another patron allegedly assaulted Farrah before the incident, according to an eyewitness, who then became belligerent and refused to leave the club when asked.

There were no reported injuries, and the venue has not responded.

Farrah was placed on a citizen’s arrest shortly after midnight, booked on a charge of misdemeanor assault by Los Angeles Police officers, and released less than two hours later, according to public police records obtained by E! News.

In May, she will go to court.

According to TMZ, a man in a black top and blue jeans calmly restrains Farrah on a sidewalk as she yells, after which she is handcuffed and tells cops, “I did not hit anyone.”

I’d never hit someone.”

Farrah stands near a squad car in another video released by the outlet, calmly telling officers, “Where am I battering anyone? I did not attack, batter, hurt, or injure…I don’t want to be arrested.”

“Why are you trying to get me arrested?”

“I’m not going to be provoked into being arrested,” she says, before raising her voice and declaring, “I’m not resisting you!”

Farrah issued a statement to E! News following the arrest while on her way to church on Sunday, Jan.

16

“I’m sick of being maligned, attacked, and conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records.”

This was a personal arrest.

From here, my attorney will take care of things.

People attacking me is terrifying and traumatizing, and I can’t even enjoy dinner because I’m the only one out of three who has been attacked and harassed,” she explained.

“As always, I look forward to going to court.”

“This is why I’m getting a law degree to protect myself from conspired attacks once more,” she added.

Farrah, a recent Harvard Extension School student, has…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Farrah Abraham Arrested After Alleged Assault at Club