Farrah Abraham is a former Teen Mom star who has a lot of fans.

FARRAH Abraham, a former Teen Mom star, has a reputation for making questionable decisions and causing controversy.

Frequently for scandalous reasons, such as claiming she sends her own poop in a jar to her followers or allowing her 12-year-old daughter to get fake nails.

Farrah Abraham hails from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and is a reality TV star, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

When Farrah was 16, she found out she was pregnant.

With her late boyfriend Derek Underwood, she has a daughter named Sophia Laurent Abraham.

Her breakout role was in the 2009 film 16 and Pregnant, which she followed up with a role in Teen Mom.

My Teenage Dream Ended, the title of her debut album, was also the title of her first book, which was a New York Times bestseller.

Farrah also had a brief career in adult entertainment, for which she is said to have earned (dollar)1 million.

Her total net worth is estimated to be between (dollar)3 and 4 million dollars.

In December of 2009, the now 29-year-old teen mother was cast in the spin-off series Teen Mom.

Farrah, as well as Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood from 16 and Pregnant, were followed by Teen Mom.

Farrah’s relationship with her mother, Debra Danielson, deteriorated throughout the spin-off series.

In January 2010, her mother was charged with assault in an Iowa court after hitting Farrah.

Farrah went to therapy to work on her family relationship.

She also talked about her feelings after her ex-boyfriend and Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died.

Derek died in a car accident in 2008, just one month before Sophia was born.

He allegedly lost control of his vehicle while driving on December 28 of that year.

Farrah also appeared on the show, which was renamed Teen Mom OG, until Season 7, which ended in April 2018.

She also appeared on Couples Therapy in 2014, Celebrity Big Brother 16 in 2015, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2017, and Single AF in 2017. She most recently appeared on the MTV reality show Ex on the Beach, where she was a cast member for the second season.

Abraham told In Touch today that she would be open to returning to the show two years after her exit.

Following their split, she stated that she would be “open” to reuniting with former co-stars Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood.

While she had previously felt like an “outcast” on the show, Farrah said she would return if her old castmates agreed not to rehash old…

