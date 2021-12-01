Farrah Abraham Is Returning to the ‘Teen Mom’ Series

Farrah Abraham has returned to the world of Teen Mom.

Abraham has joined the cast of the new spinoff series, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premieres in January. Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG in 2018 after being asked to choose between the MTV show and a career in adult entertainment.

Abraham’s return was teased during Tuesday’s Teen Mom OG reunion special, which featured a sneak peek of the new series.

During the reunion, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood reflected on their time working with Abraham, with Bookout claiming that her co-star fought with “nearly everyone, to be honest.” Abraham also spoke about her return in a pre-taped segment, saying she had “such a good time catching up” with her former co-stars, though she admitted there was some tension.

“It’s true, there was some drama,” she teased.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In spinoffs will premiere back-to-back on MTV in January, according to the network.

The logline for Family Reunion reads, “The moms from the Teen Mom franchise gather for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds.”

Teen Mom OG’s Portwood, Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd, as well as Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer, star in the eight hour-long episodes of Family Reunion.

Portwood, Floyd, Bookout, and Catelynn Baltierra star in Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In as the original cast watches episodes of Teen Mom 2 to “unleash their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the episode,” from “laughing at the kids’ tantrums to sympathizing with their parenting struggles,” and commenting on plastic surgery and co-parenting.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In airs at 9 p.m. on MTV, followed by ETPT.

