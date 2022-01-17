Farrah Abraham of ‘Teen Mom’ is accused of slapping a security guard and has been arrested.

Farrah Abraham of ‘Teen Mom’ was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard.

Following an incident at a Hollywood nightclub over the weekend, Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old reality star was arrested after allegedly slapping a security guard at Hollywood’s Grandmaster Recorders nightclub and restaurant.

According to police records obtained by ET, Abraham was arrested as a citizen shortly after midnight on Jan.

Los Angeles Police officers arrested him on a charge of misdemeanor assault when he was 16 years old.

After less than two hours in custody, Abraham was released.

The Teen Mom star has been scheduled to appear in court on May 19 to face the charges.

On Sunday night, Abraham addressed the incident on Instagram, posting a video of her arrest in what she described as a “coordinated” attack against her.

“I’m posting this because no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired against, ganged up on, set up, videotaped, and sold.”

“I’m getting a restraining order against @antonelloparloto livebad, who made this dinner reservation and plotted an attack on me with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a “private persons arrest” complete set-up,” Abraham claimed.

“I’ve had a particularly traumatic year, and I don’t deserve to be assaulted, bruised, and battered.

As a single mother who has been harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer, @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security for all contributing to the attack of one person out of every three,” she continued.

Abraham went on to thank the Hollywood Police Department officers for rescuing her from “being held against my will and assaulted.”

“I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing me from being held against my will and attacked; I was in desperate need of assistance and couldn’t even use my phone.”

Today is a special day for me because I get to go to church.

“I recognize that going out to eat in one’s own neighborhood is no longer safe for women,” she said.

Abraham, who recently enrolled in Harvard Extension School to pursue a law degree, said she is looking forward to her court date and is confident that justice will be served.

“I’m looking forward to getting my law degree and going to court.”

As always, justice will be served.

It’s a frighteningly dangerous situation, woman.

