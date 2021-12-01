Farrah Abraham Returns for a New ‘Teen Mom’ Spin-Off

Farrah Abraham Returns to ‘Teen Mom’ for a New Spin-Off

Farrah Abraham was a cast member of Teen Mom from the beginning.

Her outspoken demeanor and divisive views kept her on the show interesting and sparked drama.

MTV, on the other hand, let her go when she ventured into the world of adult entertainment.

Now, the true reality star is making a comeback to MTV, where she will reunite with some of her former co-stars.

This holiday season, MTV is giving the people exactly what they want.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion, a new Teen Mom spin-off that will reunite Abraham with former co-stars Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, was recently announced by the network.

Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, among others, will appear on the eight-episode special.

According to HollywoodLife, MTV’s press release states that the women will “come together for a massive family reunion to connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds.”

“Surprise guests from the past and present will also be present.”

Abraham appeared on 16 and Pregnant before moving on to Teen Mom.

After getting into adult entertainment, she was fired from the franchise in 2017.

“Even though (hashtag)Viacom fired me today, they couldn’t help but exploit myself and my daughter for their promotional gain- Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul, I act like an adult and participate in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!” she said at the time.

“I’m proud of myself for not allowing Viacom to sex shame me, for not allowing a network to take away financial opportunities for my goals, for being an advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention, and so much more while I run and scale companies in various fields.”

Following his dismissal, Abraham continued to appear on reality television and even enrolled in a Harvard Master’s program, where he studied fiction, screenwriting, poetry, and nonfiction.

“I was once a Teen Mom who was kicked out of her home, struggling, and depressed, and now I’m the Teen Mom who is known for reducing teen pregnancies worldwide, who publicly speaks with national campaigns, and has a successful national show that has made history and fame, and legacy for a network, executives, production company, and lives, and generations of cultures,” she says.

I’ve started several businesses and am now…

