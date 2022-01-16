Farrah Abraham, star of ‘Teen Mom,’ has been charged with battery and claims she was’maliciously attacked.’

Farrah Abraham, a former cast member of Teen Mom, was arrested for battery after allegedly hitting a security guard who asked her to leave a restaurant.

She has since issued a statement in which she claims she was “maliciously attacked” at the establishment.

Farrah Abraham, a reality star, was spotted with a friend at Grandmaster Records, a Hollywood restaurant, on Jan.

They were assaulted at the establishment, according to a bystander.

When security approached the Teen Mom alum and asked her to leave, Abraham allegedly refused and became hostile, slapping a security guard in the face, according to sources.

TONIGHT: What went wrong with Debra to make Farrah so enraged? pic.twitter.com2RzAh9VueY

Initially, only paramedics were dispatched to the scene, according to reports.

They called the cops after witnessing Abraham’s alleged behavior.

Unable to calm Abraham, someone, most likely the security guard, reportedly made a citizen’s arrest until the authorities arrived and arrested her.

Shortly after, the 30-year-old was freed.

It’s unclear whether Abraham will face any charges at this time.

Someone is restraining the reality star as she lies on the ground in a two-and-a-half-minute video showing the citizen’s arrest.

When told to “calm down,” Abraham continued to yell random statements and referred to him as her “harasser,” insisting that she was and informing him of her status as a law student.

The Teen Mom alum also denied hitting anyone, despite the fact that the person restraining her claimed she tried to fight him and others.

The reality star is handcuffed as soon as the cops arrive.

Abraham insisted that she had never attacked anyone and that the cops were arresting her “against the law.”

Following her release, the 30-year-old gave a statement to TMZ about the situation.

She claimed she was “maliciously battered, attacked, and conspired against while having dinner,” and that the arrest was a citizen’s arrest, which she claimed would be handled by her lawyer.

She described it as “terrifying and traumatizing” that others “attack” her while she is eating, and she believes the restaurant “poses a threat to public figures.” Finally, the 30-year-old claims that staff members targeted her and filmed her arrest in order to leak information.

