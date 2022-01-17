Farrah Abraham, the original Teen Mom, was arrested for what?

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG was arrested for what reason?

Farrah Abraham, a reality television star, was arrested on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The Teen Mom star was detained after an altercation with security personnel at Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles, California.

Farrah Abraham, a Teen Mom alum, was detained by local authorities in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 15.

Farrah had dinner and partied with a friend at Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles prior to her arrest.

Farrah was detained after allegedly “slapping a security guard” at the venue, according to TMZ.

The altercation with Grandmaster Records security came after a separate incident at the venue, according to reports.

Farrah was allegedly involved in a club brawl with another person before she and security crossed paths.

The situation reportedly escalated after the alleged assault inside the club, according to TMZ.

Following the alleged fight, Farrah allegedly became more enraged, prompting Grandmaster Records staff to ask her to leave.

Farrah “slapped a security guard” after being asked to leave, according to reports.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene, according to TMZ.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the Teen Mom alum’s alleged belligerence escalated to the point where local authorities were called to the scene.

Farrah Abraham was detained by police when they arrived.

No charges had been filed against Farrah or anyone else who was present at the fights as of the time of publication.

Following the night of Saturday, January 15, Farrah Abraham was released.

Farrah took to Instagram on Sunday, January 16 to share her side of the story.

She shared footage of her arrest on Instagram’s story feature.

“The staff once again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me,” the Teen Mom OG star captioned the photo.

“The only 1 out of 3 women who are abused must stop,” she continued.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah said in a post tagged with the venue’s Instagram handle.

“Never again,” she said.

Such a dangerous and unsettling atmosphere.”

The former 16 and Pregnant star then went on to tell her side of the story.

“I’ve had a very traumatic year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered,” Farrah wrote on Instagram.

“As a single mother who has been harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer, @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1,” she continued.

