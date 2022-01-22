Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra, 64, appears unrecognizable in a throwback photo from the first season of MTV’s Teen Mom.

Since her time on the MTV show, the 64-year-old has changed dramatically.

In two side-by-side photos, a Reddit user compared the reality star’s appearance from her TV days to her current appearance.

When viewers first saw her on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, she had wavy light blonde hair and minimal eye make-up.

Deb appeared to be younger in a recent photo, with smoother facial features and straight golden blonde hair.

Deb, like her daughter, has grown from Farrah’s 12-year-old daughter Sophia’s grandmother to a recording artist over the years.

The rapper is now known by her stage name DebzOG, and she recently released her debut album, Rhebl, in November.

When Deb danced in a see-through shirt and pants while wearing a bra and thong in celebration of her album, haters called her “embarrassing.”

“That’s why I’m a rebel! You need to feel good about who God created you to be,” she told The Sun, dismissing the backlash.

You must be that individual.

That’s why I made that video in the first place.

I want people to be happy with themselves.

Plastic surgery and mommy makeovers aren’t for everyone.

I’m all about making yourself feel good and confident.

“What are these haters so afraid of? Try something you’ve always wanted to do and see how it makes you feel.”

Are you afraid of happiness? Let us go do something you’ve always wanted to do and make it a reality!

“I make wacky music videos.”

I want people to think about it.

Each one contains a social comment.

I’m excited for people who get it and write me and say, “That’s the story, and yeah, I agree with you.” If haters miss it, I’m excited for people who get it and say, “That’s the story, and yeah, I agree with you.”

Since her days on Teen Mom, the mom-of-two has experimented with her wardrobe, becoming known for her daring and daring ensembles.

She wore nipple pasties and a see-through top with leather shorts for her White Woman’s Rap music video.

“I’m doing things differently and unexpectedly,” Deb told The Sun about the album.

The new album is about overcoming bad relationships and believing in yourself.

It’s about being self-assured, empowering, and inspiring.”

Farrah’s mother previously defended her music to The Sun, including her White Woman’s Rap music video, after fans slammed her for her scantily clad outfits and “off the rails” behavior…

