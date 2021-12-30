Farrah Abraham’s Sweet Tribute to Ex-Boyfriend on ‘Teen Mom’

Farrah Abraham, star of ‘Teen Mom,’ writes a touching tribute to her ex-boyfriend.

Farrah Abraham is best known for her roles on Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant.

Abraham was grieving the loss of her ex-boyfriend and the father of her baby Sophia, Derek Underwood, when fans first met her.

Abraham has revealed more about her ex and their past relationship since her episode first aired.

She recently wrote Underwood a sweet message.

Abraham posted a message on Instagram on Tuesday in honor of her ex-boyfriend’s death.

“I’m glad I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today, 13 years later,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for our family; I’ve gained a better understanding of the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, and depression.”

Your life has made a huge difference in my life and the lives of so many others.

“In Living Memory of DEREK UNDERWOOD, My Life’s Love and FATHER to our incredible and blessed @sophialabraham, Peace and Love.”

Thank you, goodbye, always in my thoughts, giving me strength to make the world a better place.”

Underwood died in a car accident in 2008.

Abraham’s episode of 16 and Pregnant chronicled the aftermath of his accident and the birth of Sophia.

Abraham later appeared on Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG.

With Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Abraham returns to MTV and the Teen Mom universe after a long hiatus.

In a clip announcing her return, Abraham said, “Hey everyone, it’s Farrah again.”

“I’m back, that’s right.

I’m sure you’ve heard a lot about my appearance on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion,’ including this headline: ‘Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Hired for Show Spinoff to Bring Drama.’ Drama… me? I have no idea.”

Abraham will be reunited with some of her former co-stars, as well as stars from other Teen Mom spinoffs, at the reunion.

The project will feature Macy Bookout, Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Cheyenne Floyd, and will premiere on MTV on January 11th.

While on Teen Mom, Abraham was the center of a lot of controversy.

She was a thorn in the side of her co-stars, frequently arguing with them and causing a rift between them.

She was not fired from the show, however, until she became involved with adult entertainment.

“Even though Viacom fired me today, they couldn’t help but exploit myself andamp; my daughter for their own promotional gain- Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul, I act like an adult and…

