Fashion Week Attendee Speaks Out After Coronavirus Diagnosis

One Fashion Week attendee is speaking out after being diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

As health concerns continue to spread throughout much of the world, socialite Nga Nguyen has decided to share her personal health journey.

After being a guest at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week and the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week, Nga went to the doctor’s office for a routine visit when she coughed. The 27-year-old was tested for the Coronovirus and the next day was told she was positive.

“I was really confused at first,” she told the New York Times. “You think, how and when did it happen?”

Nga continued, “People said I flew home, that I already knew when I was at the shows—neither of which is true—that I am spoiled, that because I showed my cleavage in one picture, that’s why the virus was attracted to me, that it’s time for greedy fashion people to stop and think.”

Nga has been treated in a Europe hospital and is hoping that her next tests on Monday will reveal that she is virus free.

Until then, Nga is trying to recover without any social media distractions. She deleted her account because of “messages that threatened both myself and my family.”

Once she gets better, however, Nga hopes to be active online again. “Once I’m transitioning back to normal life after the recovery, I will bring it back,” she said.

As many pop culture fans, the Coronavirus has had a huge impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

Just this week alone, major music festivals including Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed. In addition, many talk shows including The View, The Wendy Williams Show, TODAY and LIVE with Kelly and Ryan have have decided not to have a studio audience as a precaution.

As for the 2020 Met Gala coming this May, no changes have been announced as of now.