Fashionistas are raving about the £16 George at Asda dress, which has its own Instagram account.

Fashionistas are going crazy for the £16 George at Asda dress, which has its own Instagram account.

WHO CAN BLAME US FOR WISHING TO GO BIGGER WITH OUR CHRISTMAS OUTFIT THIS YEAR, AFTER THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR?

But just because we want to look amazing doesn’t mean we have to spend a small fortune.

In fact, a £16 George at Asda dress is causing quite a stir on Instagram.

The budget-friendly mini dress is designed in an empire style, which means it is fitted around the bust and skims the body loosely.

The pink satin frock, which is also available in grey, has a square neckline and comes in sizes six to 24.

Meanwhile, the pretty puff sleeves, which can be worn on or off the shoulder, are a must-have.

The dress has already sold out online, but it is still available in stores.

And it’s become so popular that one ardent supporter has created The George Pink Dress, an Instagram account dedicated to the gown.

“Slaying so hard that I deserve my own account,” reads the bio, which is hilarious.

Fashion fans couldn’t believe the dreamy dress was available for such a low price after stumbling across the outfit posts.

“Wait, stop! George at ASDA, whaaaaat?” said one.

“**Goes to Asda first thing in the morning**”

“Omg this dress is a must!!!” said another.

“I honestly love this dress so much,” a third responded.

