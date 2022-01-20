‘Fatal Attraction,’ starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, will be turned into a series by Paramount Plus.

Infidelity is frequently used as a plot device in films and television shows.

Now, Paramount Plus is adapting one of the most well-known infidelity films, Fatal Attraction, into a series.

Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek, Fringe) and Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, True Blood) are among the cast members of the series.

If you’ve ever heard the term “bunny boiler,” you’re probably aware that it’s a reference to Glenn Close and Michael Douglas’s famous 1987 film Fatal Attraction.

Close plays Alex, a woman who becomes increasingly deranged after a brief affair with Douglas’s married Dan.

Alex eventually threatens Dan and his family after he rejects her advances.

The Paramount Pictures-produced film was a box office hit, grossing more than 320 million dollars.

It’s now being made into a series by streaming service Paramount Plus.

According to Variety, “the series will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.”

After a brief affair, Caplan will play Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Jackson).”

Kevin J Hynes will share a co-story credit and serve as executive producer for the Fatal Attraction series, while Alexandra Cunningham will serve as showrunner and writer.

In categories such as Best Picture and Best Director, the original film received several Oscar and Academy Award nominations.

Close won an Academy Award for her performance as Alex.

Anyone who grew up watching teen dramas in the late 1990s and early 2000s will remember Jackson as the lovable Pacey Witter.

Jackson, on the other hand, has recently been given the opportunity to demonstrate his acting abilities.

He most recently starred in Peacock’s Dr.

Dr. Death’s death

Duntsch, Christopher.

The series, which is based on the same-named podcast, follows the true crimes of Dr.

Duntsch is a surgeon who specializes in neurosurgery.

Duntsch earned a reputation for mutilating his patients during operations.

He was responsible for the deaths of two of his patients.

Duntsch’s role appears to be a…

