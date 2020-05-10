FedEx driver surprises girls on their 6th birthday with cupcakes: “Be nice, especially now”

FedEx employee Jodan Price bought cupcakes for a little girl on her route for her 6th birthday. (Photo: Courtesy of Jodan Price)

A FedEx delivery agent surprised a little girl on her birthday route with ice cream cupcakes.

Jodan Price of Fishers, Indiana, has worked for FedEx for 36 years, but, according to his memory, had only visited Emma Paternoster’s home on April 30, the day of her 6th birthday. When he delivered a package for Emma’s father, he learned that it was his birthday.

“I knew she wasn’t at school because of the pandemic, so I wanted to make this a special day,” Price, 61, father of two adult sons, told Yahoo Life.

So Price went to Dairy Queen and selected an ice cream cupcake, but when he remembered that Emma had a sister, he ordered another. “Then I bought more if their parents wanted them,” he says.

Emma’s mother, Liz, a high school teacher, tells Yahoo Life that she recorded the surprise after assuming that Price had delivered Emma’s pre-ordered birthday present. “We were shocked – I’m a hug and [instinctively] stepped forward and he stepped back, ”she explains to Yahoo Life, explaining that social distancing made affection impossible.

Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! Realizing our daughter’s birthday, he went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream tarts. He said, “I just wanted to do that because if we weren’t in this situation, she would celebrate with friends.” I do not cry. You cry! 😭 pic.twitter.com/BqoMbyC3G1 – Ms. Paternoster (@ Mrs_ConCon1787) April 30, 2020

Price left quickly, but to find out his name, Liz stopped several FedEx trucks on her road that day and asked about the mysterious deliverer. She even tweeted the video, tagged FedEx and Dairy Queen, and hoped someone would name him.

A few days later, one of the thousands of tweets came from Price’s son, who helped link his father to Liz. But Liz didn’t know that she would see Price again – until he came over the next day. After seeing him from the window, Liz could film Emma opening the door.

“Mister. Price!” says Liz in the video. “… We are so thankful to have you in our neighborhood.”

To thank a FedEx driver from Indiana for surprising a little girl with a birthday cake, her family shows signs of. Gratitude to your front door. (Photo: Courtesy of Liz Paternoster)

Emma and her sister made thank-you cards and signs for Price that they stuck to their door. Liz also learned that Price is January’s birthday and would like to surprise him somehow.

The family has learned a lot about their delivery driver – many of the tweets come from friends and family who vouched for Price’s friendliness. “They all said,” I’m not surprised, “says Liz.

Price says he just wanted Emma to have a good birthday. “I always tell my sons to be friendly, especially now,” he told Yahoo Life. “I try to keep everyone in a good mood.”

