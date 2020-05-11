Feel Good Fashion: Giuliana Rancic’s Janie and Jack Collab Is Beyond Cute and Helps Others

If you’ve followed Giuliana Rancic‘s breast cancer journey since she first shared it on her show Giuliana & Bill, you know that she is passionate about bringing awareness to the disease that one in eight U.S. women will develop in a lifetime, according to the SEER Cancer Statistics Review.

Now you can join the breast cancer survivor in fighting for the cure in the most fun way possible: by shopping. She has partnered with children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack for a Think Pink campaign, featuring over 40 pink clothing items for both children and adults ranging from $9 to $128. Giuliana also appears in the campaign with son Duke.

The clothing items sold will benefit the The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and granting wishes through FAB-U-WISH, an initiative established by Rancic herself, which helps women undergoing treatment feel their best. The Janie and Jack Think Pink collection will donate 25% of sales to The Pink Agenda and FAB-U-WISH and collect donations from customers at checkout from May 10 to June 21, with a minimum donation of $250,000.

“I created FAB-U-WISH to help women facing breast cancer experience a fabulous wish,” Rancic says. “During my own treatment, I longed for special moments where I felt like myself again. I’m thrilled to help Janie and Jack launch this campaign and to partner with The Pink Agenda to grant wishes to deserving women across the country in need of a smile.”

Joining Rancic in the Janie and Jack campaign is Tamera Mowry-Housley, who lost her grandmother to breast cancer last year. She rocks the line’s looks with her children, Aden and Ariah.

Janie and Jack will grant four wishes in partnership with The Pink Agenda and FAB-U-WISH to surprise moms who are undergoing breast cancer treatment with an unforgettable family moment thanks to the profits garnered from this collaboration. Donations raised during the campaign will also be used to grant additional wishes throughout the rest of the year.

“The partnership between Janie and Jack and FAB-U-WISH is so special because becoming a mom helped me heal from my breast cancer journey,” Rancic tells E!. “I found out that I had breast cancer when I was 36 years old, and my husband Bill and I were trying to have our first baby. The day I was diagnosed was the darkest day of my life, but less than a year later I celebrated the best day of my life—the day our son Duke was born. I knew motherhood was going to be great, but it was even more rewarding than I expected.”

Below, shop our favorites from the Think Pink campaign, full of matching outfits and of course, everything pink.

