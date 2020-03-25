Feeling Stressed? Now Is the Time to Try Talkspace

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In uncertain times, anxiety can creep in for just about anybody, and there’s no shame in seeking help. The good news is that you can receive mental health help without even leaving the comfort of your own couch these days. Talkspace offers just that by hosting thousands of licensed therapists virtually with whom you can video chat or voice chat.

Talkspace matches you with a therapist based on your needs and you can talk to them confidentially using your smartphone, laptop or tablet. Plans start at just $65 a week, and in addition to video and voice calling with your therapist, you can also message them anytime. Other than personal therapy, there are also therapy plans available for teens and couples. Talkspace works with many employers, health plans, employee assistance programs, and educational organizations, so if being able to afford the service is of concern, be sure to look into this. You can also get $100 off right now with the coupon code 1004U.

The best news of all is that Talkspace is currently hosting a special COVID-19 anxiety management program for all of its subscribers. Just speak to the therapist you have been matched with to learn more. P.S.: You can sign up for Talkspace here.

