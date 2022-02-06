Feeling tired? Here are 16 easy ways to boost your energy levels right now.

If you’re feeling tired, there are 16 easy steps you can take right now to boost your energy levels.

IT’S dingy, chilly, and bleak outside, and we still have Omicron and its aftermath to deal with.

So it’s understandable if you’re feeling sluggish and tired, or if you’re missing some of the zingy 2022 spirit you were hoping for by now.

But don’t worry, a few changes to your daily routine could make all the difference in your energy levels…

Is there anything a good laugh can’t fix? Whether you’re sniggering, cackling, or giggling, it’s proven to be a stress reliever in numerous studies.

Laughter also strengthens your ab muscles (yes, really), improves your heart health, reduces anxiety, and releases the feel-good endorphins.

We’re not suggesting that you take a three-hour nap every afternoon – that could seriously affect the quality of your sleep at night.

But, according to NASA researchers, if you have trouble keeping your eyes open during the day, 26 minutes of shut-eye can boost alertness by 54%. Imagine what you could accomplish!

Instead of reaching for a sugary beverage or a bag of jelly babies, try a glass of water.

Dehydration can result in fatigue, brain fog, and even a depressed mood, all of which can make getting through the day more difficult.

So drink plenty of water; your body and mind will thank you.

Bananas are widely regarded as the best on-the-go source of nutrition and energy, and endurance athletes swear by them.

According to one study, bananas are just as good as sports drinks, but they contain more antioxidants, fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6.

Bopping is not only more enjoyable than jogging, but dancing and singing have also been linked to increased energy levels.

Dancing is excellent cardio, as it raises your heart rate and releases feel-good, energy-boosting endorphins.

Singing, it turns out, can be considered aerobic exercise, which reduces stress, increases oxygen levels, and releases endorphins once more.

So get the karaoke machine going as soon as possible!

This is especially important if you’re on a restricted diet, as you may not be getting all of the nutrients your body requires solely from food.

According to the NHS, vegan diets are often deficient in vitamin B12 (found in meat and dairy), which can cause extreme exhaustion. Meanwhile, the National Diet And Nutrition Survey shows that about one in six adults has low vitamin D levels, which has been linked to fatigue.

Taking a vitamin D supplement, especially during the dark, winter months when you’re likely not getting enough sunlight – which the body needs to produce vitamin D naturally – can help you feel more energized.

If you’re concerned about a deficiency, always consult your doctor.

