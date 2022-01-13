Felicia Tortures Peter — As He Deserves — ‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup

Now that the legendary Felicia is back on the canvas, things are about to get messy on General Hospital.

Kristina Wagner, who plays her, has revealed that she’ll be in Port Charles for a while, and she’s about to kick butt and take names.

Peter August, who has been the source of her daughter’s misery for far too long, will be the first person she goes after.

Peter’s life is about to get a lot more difficult.

And no one is more deserving of it!

[Warning: Possible spoilers for upcoming episodes of General Hospital follow.]

Maxie would do anything for her daughter, which is obvious at this point.

According to General Hospital spoilers on SoapHub, she’ll be teaming up with Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase to keep baby Louise (aka “Bailey”) hidden from her crazy father Peter.

However, not everyone will have an easy time of it.

Tracy’s secret will not be kept for long, Brook Lynn knows.

What can she and Chase do to prepare for the inevitable? Tune in to ABC’s new (hashtag)GH, which premieres RIGHT NOW! @josh_swickardpic.twitter.comUSoxbNXeAN

On January, things are likely to heat up between the accidental family.

The show aired 20 episodes.

Maxie will be “feeling the heat” at that point, according to the outlet, which could mean a variety of things.

It’s possible that Brook Lynn and she are at odds.

It’s possible that she and Harrison Chase are feuding.

It’s also possible that Peter August is getting on her nerves.

Because General Hospital spoilers are notoriously vague, it’s a lot of fun to guess what’ll happen next.

But one thing is certain: Maxie has a powerful ally.

Felicia is back, and she’s ready to fight for her baby (well, her babies, if you include Louise in the package deal, which makes perfect sense).

According to the latest Celeb Dirty Laundry General Hospital spoilers, Peter is about to go through a lot of changes, and his life is about to get a lot messier.

According to the outlet, “Peter will appear suspicious over a visitor and what this person is looking for, so that could be Felicia.”

“Of course, Felicia will seize this opportunity…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.