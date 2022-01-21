Trending
Louie Anderson

Fellow Comedians and Co-Stars Remember Louie Anderson, Who Passed Away at the Age of 68

Hollywood is remembering Louie Anderson as an iconic comedian whose “generosity of spirit will cover the world from above,” according to his rep. Anderson died peacefully Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, following cancer complications, according to his rep.

Following the devastating news, tributes began pouring in from Anderson’s many friends and colleagues, including Henry Winkler, George Wallace, Howie Mandel, Marc Maron, Gilbert Gottfried, and Jeff Ross.

FX, which aired Anderson’s dramedy Baskets for four seasons, released a statement expressing their condolences to Anderson’s loved ones and everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him.

The statement said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson.”

“Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets for four wonderful seasons, for which he deservedly received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.”

The statement continued, “It was a risky role for him, and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist.”

“He was a true professional in every sense and truly cared about his craft.”

Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel, Martha Kelly, and the rest of the Baskets cast and crew have our thoughts and prayers.

We’ll all miss him, but he’ll never be forgotten, and he’ll always make us smile.”

"Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above… we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold… we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold," Winkler tweeted.

"Goodbye," wrote the legendary comedian Wallace on Twitter. "Heaven has a hell of an open mic night going right about now," he added.

Louie Anderson: Your generous spirit will cover the world from above… we are so lucky you were on earth for a brief moment, spreading your humor like living gold bars…

