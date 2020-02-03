Femail blind taste test Burger King’s new Rebel Whopper and compare it to the beefy original

Claire said: ‘I wasn’t 100 percent sure which one was which, because the tastes were very similar.

‘Something in the texture of the vegan rebel gave it away, though.

‘I was it was good, although, I would not seek it out, there are definitely better vegan burgers out there!

‘ Both these burgers were very filling, but that’s really where the similarity ends.

‘Even with a blindfold on it was easy to tell which was which – the rebel whopper had a softer texture, different taste and even left behind a much more planty aftertaste.

‘The salad only masked the difference very slightly.

‘The Rebel version was fine but I think I’d stick to the meaty one if I was ordering myself – and one of these burgers is more than enough to fill you up.

‘Before I tried both burgers, I was hopeful that both would taste remarkably similar.

‘I’d heard these vegan alternatives could almost have you fooled into thinking they were the real thing.

‘However I found the taste between the meat Whopper and the Rebel Whopper quite different and it was clear to me which one was which.

‘This wouldn’t be a problem if the Rebel Whopper tasted better than the meaty original, but for me it was the latter that got my taste buds tingling.

‘It was certainly a good try from Burger King on this, the Rebel alternative is still tasty and people should be commended for branching out and trying new things. But on taste alone, it’ll have to be the meat for me.