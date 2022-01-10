Fenty Beauty is 70% off at Boots until midnight TOMORROW.

Until midnight TOMORROW, Boots customers can save 70% on Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty is on sale at BOOTS, but only for a limited time.

If you want to get your hands on the huge deal, don’t wait until tomorrow at midnight.

We may receive affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this story.

The Fenty Beauty Limited Edition Star Gift Gloss and Gleam Set will be available at a third off for beauty fans.

The lovely gift set is normally £37, but it is currently on sale for £24.66 on boots.com and in stores.

Shoppers will be able to save £16.64 on the fabulous set, but they only have until midnight tomorrow to take advantage of the offer.

The set is worth £84 with four full-size items inside, so you’re saving 70% on the contents.

Full Frontal Mascara, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (Lightening DustFire Crystal), Flypencil (Cuz I’m Black), and Gloss Bomb (Fu(dollar)(dollar)y are among the Fenty Beauty favorites found inside.

Killawatt Highlighter is one of Fenty’s most popular products, with looks ranging from subtle day glow to supercharged highlight.

Fenty’s Full Frontal Mascara is a must-have, and it’s perfect for creating glam eyes that don’t budge or transfer when paired with their Flypencil.

Finish with Gloss Bomb Universal, which has a non-sticky formula that’s super shiny and instantly makes lips look fuller and smoother.

You can’t go wrong with this Fenty Beauty set if you’re looking to streamline your make-up bag or treat yourself to some new favorites.

Just don’t wait too long because the deadline is January 11th at midnight.

Here’s where you can get Fenty Beauty’s Limited Edition Gloss and Gleam Star Gift.

