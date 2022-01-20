Fenty Cosmetics introduces Lemon Lava Gloss Bomb, a lip plumping gloss with hydrating ingredients for a flawless pout.

Fenty Cosmetics introduces Lemon Lava Gloss Bomb, a lip plumping gloss with hydrating ingredients for a perfect pout.

FENTY BEAUTY has unveiled a new addition to their cult-favorite Gloss Bomb line.

Lip plumping ingredients are included in the new Lemon Lava Gloss Bomb gloss for a perfect pout.

Fenty Beauty has added a new gloss to their Gloss Bomb lipgloss line, the Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer and Plumper glosses.

It costs £23 and can be purchased at fentybeauty.com.

Hot Cherry pink, Fu(dollar)(dollar)y Heat sheer pink, Fenty Glow Heat in a peach hue, and Hot Chocolit Brown were all part of Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer and Plumper collection.

Lemon Lava, a clear gloss with gold shimmer, is the latest addition to the popular beauty brand’s lineup.

The Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer and Plumpers smooth, color, and plump your lips for a fuller-looking pout – all without the use of injectables.

“This is for anyone who loves Gloss Bomb and wants a sexy, full-lip look,” Rihanna said in a statement about the capsule.

It has an incredible wet look shine and is very smooth and playful.

“I use it on its own as well as with lipstick or lip liner.

You have to experience the warmth – I can’t get enough.”

Plump Job Complex is a blend of nourishing and natural ingredients, such as ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract, that plump your lips in Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer and Plumper glosses.

This is combined with shea butter and Vitamin E to hydrate your lips and give them a glossy, wet appearance.

We don’t blame you if you’re drawn in by a good deal.

But keep an eye out for a sale at Boots, which may include Fenty Beauty.

Meanwhile, Aldi has introduced a slew of new skincare must-haves.

The A-Z of beauty trends for 2022, from virtual makeup to baby hair sculpting and lash botox.