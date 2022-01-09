Fergie Congratulates Josh Duhamel on His Engagement to Audra Mari.

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are getting married, according to the actor, who posted a picture of his wedding proposal on Instagram.

See how Fergie, his ex-wife, reacted.

With the help of his ex-wife, Josh Duhamel is reconsidering marriage.

Duhamel, 49, is engaged to Audra Mari, a model and Miss World America 2016 who has been his girlfriend for more than two years, as he announced on his Instagram page on Saturday, Jan.

His partner’s 28th birthday is on August 8.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed up on the beach and said YES!! @audramari,” the actor captioned a photo of the two standing together on a beach, with him holding a crumpled piece of paper that reads, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”

Fergie Duhamel, Duhamel’s ex-wife and mother of their 8-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel, congratulated him and added six green heart emojis.

Audra, who was also Miss North Dakota USA 2014, and Josh confirmed their relationship in October 2019 when they were photographed making out in a Toronto airport, putting an end to months of rumors.

He and Fergie officially divorced one month later.

The 46-year-old singer had completed the necessary paperwork earlier in the year.

Following an eight-year marriage, Fergie and Duhamel announced their separation in September 2017.

Duhamel dated actress Eiza González for several months in 2018, a year before he began dating Mari.

Dax Shepard expressed interest in expanding his family on his Armchair Expert podcast after they broke up.

“I’m not 30 anymore.”

I have 45 years on this planet.

“In the next few years,” he said, “I want to have more children.”

So it’s about finding someone who’s young enough to start a family?”

He continued, “It’s not like I’m out there trying to f–k anything.”

“I’m looking for a girl with whom I can start a family.”

Because Fergie and I get along swimmingly.

I’ll always love that girl.

We didn’t work out, but she is the mother of my child, and I will always have her back.”

“I like the action, I like the chase, I like all that stuff,” Duhamel added.

It’s genetic, and I believe it’s primal for us to have that.

You see certain people and you just want to be with them.

People aren’t always the most attractive, and there’s something that happens…

