Fergie Duhamel, Josh Duhamel’s ex-wife, Reacts to His Engagement News

Fergie Duhamel, Josh’s ex-wife, Reacts to His Engagement News

Fergie, Josh Duhamel’s ex-wife, is congratulating him on his new relationship.

On March 8, the Transformers actor announced his engagement to Audra Mari.

He captioned the romantic beach proposal photo, “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.”

Duhamel’s comments were full of well-wishes from his celebrity friends, but it was his ex-wife Fergie’s supportive message that stood out.

“Congratulations!!!” the singer of “Big Girls Don’t Cry” wrote next to the photo.

Fergie, 46, and Duhamel, 49, married in 2009, and they have an 8-year-old son named Axl.

The famous couple called it quits in 2017 and divorced in 2019.

In 2018, the singer talked about co-parenting with her ex-husband.

Fergie told ET at the time, “We split it up really balanced.”

“We’re all in love, and we’re all in love with one another.”

We’re all chill and just want to be a family.

We work it out because I have a great co-parenting partner.”

Duhamel kissed Mari in a Toronto airport in 2019.

The Buddy Games actor and the 28-year-old former Miss World America had been casually dating for a few months, a source told ET at the time.

Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well, according to a source at the time.

“They have a lot of fun together and agree on what they want to do with their lives.”

Prior to confirming their relationship, Duhamel expressed his desire to meet someone new and grow his family.

“I’m no longer 30 years old.”

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, he revealed his age: “I’m 45.”

“In the next few years, I want to have more children.”

So it’s more about finding someone who is old enough to start a family.

He continued, “It’s not like I’m out there trying to f**k anything.”

“That’s not who I am at all.”

I’m looking for a girlfriend with whom I can start a family.”

Duhamel and Mari haven’t revealed any information about their wedding day yet.

