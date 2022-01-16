Fezco Was Supposed to Die in Season 1 of ‘Euphoria’

Fezco Was Meant to Die in Season 1 of ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria premiered its second season on HBO in January.

Angus Cloud has been a breakout star as Fezco, a local drug dealer and friend of Rue Bennett (Zendaya) since the show premiered in 2019.

Cloud was interviewed by GQ Magazine shortly after the second season premiere.

The actor revealed in the interview that his Euphoria character wasn’t supposed to survive the second season.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of Season 2 of Euphoria.]

Sam Levinson directed the film Euphoria, which stars Zendaya as Rue.

Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Colman Domingo, and Algee Smith are among the cast members of the show.

While Euphoria has a cast of well-known actors, Cloud was approached by a casting agent and asked to join the show.

Fezco became a fan favorite, and his backstory was revealed in the Euphoria season 2 premiere.

Cloud revealed to GQ Magazine that he had no idea he’d get a backstory episode when he spoke with them.

“No, I was supposed to die in the first season, bro,” the actor explained.

Cloud explained when pressed:

“I don’t know, but I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around]because they kicked me off the street.”

I’m not sure how I’m going to do it.

That script was new to me.

Nobody ever informed me.

I believe Jacob told me one day while we were filming the pilot, ‘Oh yeah, you didn’t know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out],’ and it never happened.

I believe they liked what I did and decided to keep me alive so that I could rock.

I’m not sure how I was going to go out, but I was hoping to go out like a G.”

Sam Levinson, the creator of “Euphoria,” manifested Zendaya as Rue.

Cloud told GQ Magazine that he has no idea why he was hired or kept on the show for so long because he had no acting experience prior to joining the cast of Euphoria.

“I’m not sure.”

To be honest with you, man, I still don’t understand it.

I really don’t because I still wake up thinking, “What the hell am I doing here? Why didn’t they hire a professional actor?” I just had to accept it because during the pilot’s filming…

