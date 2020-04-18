Fifi Abdo: “I work a lot of dumps, so I decided to offer a hidden camera.”

For suggestions of places to go out

The artist Fifi Abdo is engaged in the experience of presenting pranks programs for the first time, as she presented the “Khali Balak by Fifi” program, which is an unconventional hidden camera program that relies on hosting “Fifi” for one of the stars in her house, and some pranks are executed in a comic manner with the participation of the Moroccan artist Zainab Obeid.

“Fifi” said in statements to “Al-Masry Al-Youm” that she had fallen into the trap of prank comedy programs, and this is her first experience as an introduction to these programs, and she hopes that it will be a different and distinct experience.

And I continued, “I hope that my new experience will be successful and accepted by the viewers who have always received my different experiences in the field of programs with great follow-up, especially since this experience is an extension of the successful programs that I presented on the MBC Egypt screen.”

“Fifi” pointed out that some of the stars and guests of the program who were exposed to the dumps of Ahmed Rizk, Sumaya al-Khashab, Zina, Hassan Al-Raddad, Majed Al-Masry, Ahmed Badir, Rajaa Al-Jeddawi, Reham Abdel-Ghaffour, Salwa Khattab, Rogina and Wizo.