Farrah Abraham isn’t involved in any of the fights that have already erupted on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion.’

﻿Fights have already erupted on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion,’ and they aren’t involving Farrah Abraham.

When word got out that Teen Mom: Family Reunion was in the works, sources claimed the ladies didn’t take it well when they learned that OG star Farrah Abraham would be returning for the spinoff.

The drama, on the other hand, has already begun, and the former cast member has yet to show up.

Before joining the other ladies at the mixer, Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus expressed their displeasure with their Teen Mom 2 co-star Ashley Jones.

According to Jade, the former Young and Pregnant star “bullied” her on social media on a regular basis.

Furthermore, during their reunion, the two had a heated argument in which Ashley made a derogatory remark about Jade’s mother.

Jenelle Evans claims that MTV wanted to bring her back and fire Jade Cline from ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Briana and Ashley also had social media drama when Devoin Austin, Briana’s ex, commented on Ashley’s Instagram page.

When they arrived at the mixer, Jade revealed that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and child’s father, Sean Austin, had entered rehab and that she didn’t know how to tell their daughter.

Ashley made a brief reference to their past before attempting to counsel Jade.

Her words of encouragement came across as “fake” to Jade and Briana because of their unresolved drama, prompting the latter to call Ashley out in front of the group.

Briana used her moment to throw shade at the Teen Mom 2 regular, yelling “f— the fakeness,” which she clarified applied to Ashley when asked.

Today is the day, and things are already getting tense when Ashley (and) Jade see each other for the first time since their reunion brawl.

Despite the fact that Jade expressed regret, she seemed to want more, stating that she had been “bullied” by her co-star.

When Jade began yelling in Ashley’s face, security had to intervene.

Ashley attempted to tell her side of the story to OG’s Cheyenne Floyd before becoming upset about it again.

After the break, the ladies returned to the mixer, but things became heated, prompting security to intervene a second time.

Prior to the tumultuous moments, the former star of Young and Pregnant spoke with…

