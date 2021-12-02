Figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home Show a New Look at the Green Goblin and the Return of Doc Ock

Spider-Man: No Way Home Figures Reveal a New Look at the Green Goblin and Doc Ock Returns

Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home got a new look at Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus ahead of the film’s release.

When it comes to these big upcoming movies, Funko Pops and other small figurines are a constant source of information for people all over the world.

Having a small model of the characters weeks in advance can really help to get those first impressions out there.

Goblin’s new design and Doc Ock’s version have been seen online, with No Way Home just 16 days away.

Many of these statues reflect rumors that have been circulating for months about this film.

Willem Dafoe’s big reveal in the second trailer revealed that the film will largely follow the Raimi trilogy’s villain ideas.

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, not to be outdone, looks eerily similar to the one seen in Spider-Man 2.

Take a look at the video below to see for yourself:

Amy Pascal, the film’s producer, spoke with Fandango about the buzz surrounding the film.

She understands that people want to know every last detail, but they’ll have to wait.

Pascal told the outlet, “Boy, you probably could answer that question.”

“It’s all right.

Yes, we’ve been… we don’t want to give anything away, because one of the problems with movies is that people know everything about them before they walk into the theater.

As a result, we’ve been working hard to ensure that moviegoers get the full theatrical experience.

And, yes, you try to avoid confirming anything in any film, but this one is significant.”

Pascal also stated that his special relationship with the fandom has only added to the excitement surrounding Spider-Man.

Things don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

“All right, here’s what I’d say.

“It’s the conclusion of the Homecoming trilogy, of Tom Holland’s transformation into the Spider-Man that we’ve all been waiting for,” Pascal speculated.

“It certainly tells that story, and it does… and, as you may have noticed from the trailers, it does reunite some of the characters from the early films.”

Yes, tying a bow around it sounds like a good idea.”

Do you want to see Doc Ock and Goblin in No Way Home? Tell us in the comments!

