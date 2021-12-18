Fill your stockings with ten incredible gifts for under £10 this Christmas.

Fill your stockings with ten incredible gifts that are all under £10 this Christmas.

With Christmas approaching in less than two weeks, it’s time to stock up on stocking stuffers.

This week, there are a slew of affordable deals on great value gifts, so here are my top ten picks for gifts under ten pounds.

£1 at Poundland – Succulent and Flower Head

£1.19 at Morrisons – Marvel Avengers Series 2 Puzzle Pals, £2

Paint Your Own Magnets, £3 at Morrisons, £2.35 at Morrisons

£4 at Morrisons – Mono Metal Mini Mirror

Sainsburys has a Wellness Journal for £5, which was previously £6 and is now £4.50.

SAVINGS: £1.50

Gadget Man Bike Multi Tool (£6), available at Morrisons.

Gordon’s Pink Gin is £7, and Morrisons has a Scented Candle for £7.

Superfly Three Vegan Lip Balms Gift Bag (was £11) is now £8 at superflysoap.com.

SAVINGS: £3

Retro Sweet Mix is £9 at The Range and £8.99 elsewhere.

Moonpig.com has a £10 Brewdog Punk IPA andamp; Hazy Jane Gift Set.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Offers and deals are subject to availability.

As a homemade stocking filler, bake your own cookies or fudge.

Here’s a link to a no-cook fudge recipe.

Make your own stocking stuffer hamper!

Fill a decorative box with tissue paper and your gifts, then cover with cellophane and a ribbon to finish.

Request samples from your local beauty counter and package them all together as a single gift.

Superdeals should be sought.

On stocking fillers, many stores are offering bogofs or “buy two, get one free” deals.

If you’re buying for the kids, include items that they’ll need anyway, such as books, PJs, or pencil sets.

Check out Dayrize, a new shopping platform, if you want to have a green Christmas.

The site, which is the UK’s largest sustainable marketplace, offers products in the areas of home, beauty, and fashion, with each item being evaluated for its environmental impact.

Each purchase is given a ‘Dayrize Score’ that reflects its environmental impact, allowing you to compare products quickly and easily before making a purchase.

Top-scoring products have a neutral or positive environmental impact, are non-hazardous, sourced responsibly, and are fully recyclable.

“We can all reduce our footprint on the planet by choosing quality sustainable products,” says Austin Simms, “but doing so can be difficult and time-consuming: after all, how do you really know if something you’re buying is truly sustainable?” Dayrize solves this problem by bringing together the best sustainable products on the planet, so you don’t have to waste time scouring the internet.”

Visit dayrize.comen-gb for more information.

