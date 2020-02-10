Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Lourd and returning host Aubrey Plaza were among many stars who showcased chic looks as they walked the red- make that blue carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, a day before the 2020 Oscars.

The annual ceremony, which honors the best in independent film, is traditionally held a day before the Oscars. Wilde attended the event in a semi-sheer nude romantic vintage gown with gold feather embroidery. Lopez turned heads in a Valentino sparkling beaded top and orchid skirt. Lourd was all smiles in a strapless black mini dress. Plaza paired a cropped bright red blazer with black pants.

Other stars spotted at the ceremony included Naomi Watts, Marriage Story actresses Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, Octavia Spencer and Adam Sandler.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica, California and aired live on IFC.

See stars arriving at the Film Independent Spirit Awards:

Inside the event, J.Lo was seen eating a vegan stuffed pepper and chatting with her rep. Lopez also chatted with Renée Zellweger.

Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler were seen smiling and laughing together. Also spotted at the awards: Mindy Kaling and Jon Hamm, who sat at the same table.

Scarlett Johansson was seated with her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, plus their director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz