Filming ‘Justice League’ was ‘awful,’ according to Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck Says ‘Justice League’ Filming Was ‘Awful’

Ben Affleck doesn’t remember much about his time on the set of Justice League.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck discussed his experience working on the film and why he decided not to star in or direct The Batman.

“When I saw it, I thought to myself, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this.’

The person who does this should enjoy it.’ You’re supposed to want these things all the time, and I would have loved to do it when I was 32 or something.

But it was at that point that I realized it wasn’t worth it,” Affleck said of his decision to take on the film, which he later dropped and instead went to rehab for alcoholism.

“It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that I felt more at ease once it became more about the experience.”

Justice League was the final nail in Affleck’s coffin, as he described shooting the film as “the worst experience” due to a “confluence of things.”

“For me, the nadir was really Justice League.

That was a bad experience because of a combination of factors: my personal life, my divorce, being away too much, competing agendas, and then [director]Zack [Snyder’s personal tragedy and the reshooting.

“It was everything I didn’t like about this,” Affleck acknowledged.

That was the point at which I decided, “I’m not doing this anymore.” It wasn’t even about how bad Justice League was.

“Because anything could have happened.”

While Affleck has reservations about his time on the set of Justice League, he has no regrets about his role in the 2003 film Gigli, in which he co-starred with Jennifer Lopez, his then-and-current girlfriend.

Matt Damon spoke with his childhood best friend, director of Argo, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and got him to open up about where he stands now on the film, which wasn’t exactly a box office smash.

The Martin Brest-directed film had a budget of (dollar)75 million but only made (dollar)7.2 million worldwide.

Affleck expressed his desire to collaborate with the director behind

Ben Affleck Says Shooting ‘Justice League’ Was ‘Awful’