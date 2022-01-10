Filming on Season 11 of Death in Paradise has been halted after a flesh-eating insect terrorizes the BBC set.

Ralf Little, star of Death in Paradise, has revealed the terrifying moment a gruesome foot-long centipede made its way onto the set of the drama series.

The flesh-eating intruder, dubbed a scolopendra by the actor, is absolutely terrifying to behold, and has terrified not only Ralf but the entire cast and crew to return to the set.

In an interview with Ronan Keating on Thursday’s episode of The One Show, Ralf, who plays DI Neville Parker, revealed the amusing story.

The 41-year-old actor was invited on the talk show to discuss the upcoming 11th season of Death in Paradise.

Fans of the show can expect to see Neville’s romantic life progress, as he previously attempted to start a relationship with Florence Cassell (played by Josephine Jobert).

On Friday, the first episode of the new series aired, resuming the story on the fictional island of Saint Marie.

During his interview, however, the star talked about a lot more than plotlines, leaving 44-year-old presenter Ronan speechless after describing the terrifying ordeal of the foot-long creature’s unwelcome visit.

During the filming of Season 9, Ralf revealed that the massive centipede – thought to be one of the world’s largest – made its way onto the Caribbean set.

“Ralf, we’ve been talking about the brand new season of Death In Paradise,” Ronan said.

“Now, wildlife has caused some issues during filming over the years – tell me about it?”

“So there’s a thing called a Guadalupe and I guess in the Caribbean it’s called a scolopendra which is basically a carnivorous meat-eating centipede and they give you a nasty nip,” the actor explained.

“They’re not going to put you in the hospital or anything,” Ralf continued, “but if you saw one, you’d know about it.”

“‘Ah! Get rid of it,’ you’d say.

“However, about a week before I arrived in the middle of series nine, there was an incident that I witnessed on camera and that has since become legendary among the Death In Paradise crew.”

He went on to say that the crew was in the middle of filming a scene when one of the camera operators began screaming after seeing the enormous creature crawl down a pole.

“It was just winding down the flag pole, and everyone just said, ‘Let’s just take a five-minute break,’ because no one was brave enough to get rid of it,” Ralf explained.

Death in Paradise airs on BBC One on Fridays at 9 p.m.