Filming the first episode of the Spanish drama ‘Money Heist’ was the ‘worst day’ of the cast’s time on the project, they said.

Throughout the show’s run, the cast of Money Heist has filmed some tense scenes.

On set, the cast members must deal with a lot of emotional and physical stress, whether it’s being hurled in a hail of gunfire or succumbing to psychological manipulation.

Here’s the episode from the Netflix series Money Heist that the cast claims was the “worst day” of filming.

When Moscow (Paco Tous) breaks ground in the Royal Mint money safe, it is one of the most significant moments in the series.

The money heist crew then proceeded to throw dollar bills in the air and dance in unison to commemorate the historic occasion.

Despite the fact that the gang had won the battle, filming the scene was a complete nightmare.

The cast of Money Heist discussed the most memorable scenes from the show’s five seasons in an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine.

For example, actress rsula Corberó, who played Tokyo, said that filming that episode was the “worst day” she had ever had on set.

Corberó described the day as “heavy” while speaking with fellow co-star Pedro Alonso.

She recalled, “That was the worst day of shooting Money Heist.”

“It had been a particularly trying day.”

Alonso agreed, stating that the cast and crew were “extremely tired” during filming.

“Do you remember when they said ‘cut,’ and we’d all fall to the floor? Everyone was exhausted, but I remember we were psychologically broken down at the time.”

And, if my memory serves me correctly, we shot what should have taken three days in just one day!”

As the Money Heist saga draws to a close, fans are eager to learn how the story will conclude.

They won’t have to wait very long, thankfully.

Money Heist Season 5 Vol.

Netflix will release Season 2 in December.

3rd, 2021

It arrives three months after Vol.

a)

The gang was trapped in the Bank of Spain in the finale.

They are attempting to devise an escape plan while the Professor is in hiding.

The money heist crew must weigh their options as authorities close in on them.

Second, the streaming service will make available the Spanish-language version of the…

