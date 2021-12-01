Filmmaker of “Fruitcake Fraud” Discusses the Heart of “Zany” True Crime Documentary (Exclusive)

The Heart of ‘Zany’ True Crime Documentary (Exclusive): Filmmaker of ‘Fruitcake Fraud’

When Celia Aniskovich dug deeper into the (dollar)17 million embezzlement scandal that threatened to bring down the fruitcake empire built by Corsicana, Texas-based Collin Street Bakery, she discovered a lot more than she expected.

People “are not prepared for just how zany it gets,” the Fruitcake Fraud director told PopCulture.com exclusively ahead of her true crime documentary’s premiere on Discovery(plus) on Wednesday.

Sandy Jenkins, the company’s controller, was found to have embezzled (dollar)17 million to fund his and his wife’s lavish lifestyle in 2013.

Jenkins was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2015 and committed suicide while incarcerated in 2019.

Despite becoming a part of local legend, Aniskovich said she was unfamiliar with the bakery and its story when she first started looking into it.

This story could not possibly be true.”

“I understand why the reaction is, ‘How could you not know (dollar)17 million goes missing,'” she told PopCulture, adding that the bakery in North Texas was “run like family,” with the trust that all of its employees were looking after each other and the business with the same level of care.

“They were almost unconcerned about the money,” explained Aniskovich.

“They were almost more concerned with the consequences of stealing the money.

…It’s difficult to put a monetary value on that feeling of betrayal.”

While the word “fruitcake” may elicit smiles and even a chuckle, the filmmaker discovered through interviews with those involved how “fresh” the scandal’s scars are.

“I wasn’t expecting tears in a story like this,” she admitted, “but we got tears.”

“It was a complete and total disaster.”

Aniskovich felt it was crucial to give the documentary a deeper meaning by emphasizing the “sense of community belonging” that pervades the bakery.

“This film has a lot of heart on all sides,” she said, adding, “It’s a little bit of the American dream that doesn’t really exist anymore.”

While there are “true dark moments” in the film, as Aniskovich delves into the Jenkins’ stolen lifestyle and the scandal that nearly brought down Collin Street Bakery, there are also “true messages of hope” that are ideal for the holidays.

“It’s a story and a group of people you want to rally around,” she said.

1 on the basis of discovery(plus).

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

‘Fruitcake Fraud’ Filmmaker Talks the Heart of ‘Zany’ True Crime Documentary (Exclusive)