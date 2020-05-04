Films instead of flights: Vilnius turns the airport runway into a drive-in cinema

Where airplanes are normally parked, unloaded, refueled and boarded, cinema fans can now go on a cinematic journey with their car. At the “Aerocinema” festival, films from different countries will be shown on a big screen, as the organizers announced.

“Parasite” for the premiere

It started with a screening of the Oscar-winning social satire “Parasite” by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. The drive-in cinema is organized by the Vilnius International Film Festival (VIFF).

“We want to create a unique experience. It is an exciting experience to walk on a tarmac that is normally only accessible after check-in,” said VIFF Director General Algirdas Ramaska. “I think these performances will leave an impression on the audience that will last a lifetime.”

Fullscreen

The project, which was still running through May, was also a “sign of support” for the aviation and film industries, both of which were going through difficult times due to the limitations of the corona pandemic. With the necessary safety distance, up to 220 cars can be parked on the tarmac.

Lithuania has recorded more than 1,370 confirmed coronavirus infections and 45 deaths. The government in Vilnius has declared a state of emergency and has placed the entire country under quarantine, which has already been extended twice, until 11 May.





Air and ferry traffic is currently suspended. The protection regulations were relaxed for the first time in mid-April. Shops, street cafes and libraries were allowed to reopen, but cinemas are still closed.

Also read:

– Vilnius in LithuaniaWhere Lithuania tastes best

– Flight altitude zero: This is how a stewardess works in the home office

– The flagship of Lufthansa completes the last flight for the time being