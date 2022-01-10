Finale of ‘Single’s Inferno’: Who Left the Island with a Partner and Who Didn’t?

Finale of ‘Single’s Inferno’: Who Left the Island as a Couple and Who Was Left Alone?

The finale of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno stunned viewers.

The contestants had to choose who they wanted to leave Inferno with after nine days on a deserted island.

Throughout the show, viewers have witnessed some contestants’ budding relationships and heartbreak.

While some fans thought certain relationships were set in stone, the addition of new players upped the ante.

It was up to the women to decide who would be allowed to leave as a couple.

[Warning: This article contains Single’s Inferno spoilers.]

Three new contestants were introduced to the deserted island in Single’s Inferno Episode 5, raising the stakes.

From the beginning, dancer Cha Hyun-seung was enamored with the female contestants, but he only had eyes for Song Ji-a.

He was torn between his feelings for Song and his friendship with Kim Hyeon-joong, so he chose love over friendship.

Song did not choose Cha despite having a connection.

Choi Si-hun, another suitor for the female contestant.

Despite his best efforts, he was not Song’s first choice.

Choi’s decision to leave Kim Su-min out of the finale surprised fans.

She had a small connection with him, so she chose him for the final trip to Paradise.

Choi was still fixated on Song in the end.

Newcomer Seong Min-ji was the last contestant to be left without a partner.

She was taken with Moon Se-hoo.

Moon, on the other hand, was determined to make sparks fly with Shin Ji-yeon, so she chose her for the finale.

“” vs. “”

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

.

(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)(hashtag)Netflix

What Is Song Ji-a’s YouTube Channel and Instagram Account for ‘Single’s Inferno’?

Fans have supported Kim and Song since the beginning of the Netflix dating show.

Kim was her favorite and the person she was most interested in, she revealed.

Fans sensed the blossoming of their sweet romance.

Song felt it was meant to be when Cha arrived.

Song, on the other hand, chose her “puppy” and left Inferno with Kim in the Single’s Inferno finale.

Fans wished for a happy ending for Kang So-yeon and An Yea-won.

The show’s strongest couple was Kang and Oh Jin-taek.

Oh chose Kang as his partner after several trips to Paradise, and she agreed to accompany him out of Inferno.

Regardless of An’s…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.