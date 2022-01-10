Finale Recap — ‘Sins of the Father’ from ‘Dexter: New Blood’

The final chapter of Dexter: New Blood’s ten-episode revival has been released.

For Dexter fans everywhere, the season finale marked the end of an era.

The revival of Showtime’s hit series first aired in 2006, and it followed Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) 10 years after he faked his own death.

Dexter’s past finally caught up with him in episode 10, “Sins of the Father,” in a shocking, heartbreaking, and satisfying finale.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains information about Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father.”]

Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) issues an APB on Molly Park, who has been missing for 72 hours.

Dexter stands by as the good people of Iron Lake assist him in dealing with the aftermath of Kurt’s house fire.

Dexter decides in his internal monologue that he and Harrison (Jack Alcott) must leave town so that he can teach him the Code.

Dexter suggests Los Angeles, and Harrison, who was initially hesitant, eventually agrees.

Audrey (Johnny Sequoyah) and Harrison are sent out for groceries by the Chief of Police back at Angela’s house.

Dexter is then arrested for Matt Caldwell’s murder by Angela.

Angela reveals at the police station that she discovered one of Matt Caldwell’s leg screws in the rubble of Dexter’s cabin.

Skeletons aren’t meant to be kept in closets for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.comqHoWueC3hp

Angela, on the other hand, does not want Dexter to be held solely responsible for Matt’s death.

She dials Angel Batista’s (David Zayas) number and inquires about the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Batista says he’ll be in Iron Lake the next day after Angela informs him that Dexter is still alive.

Dexter is then informed by Angela that she intends to extradite him to Florida, where he will stand trial as the Bay Harbor Butcher and face the death penalty.

Dexter tells Angela to go to Kurt’s cabin to find the bodies of the missing women she’s been investigating after she reveals her plan.

Dexter manages to put Logan (Alano Miller) in a chokehold through the bars of his jail cell while Angela is away.

Dexter snaps his neck and frees himself when Logan refuses to open the cell door.

Meanwhile, a bereft Angela discovers Kurt’s lair and discovers Molly and the other missing girls…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.