Finalists JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert compete for the Mirrorball trophy tonight on Dancing with the Stars 2021.

The odds-on favorites to win the season 30 finale of Dancing with the Stars are JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson.

Amanda Kloots appears to be JoJo’s toughest rival, based on the judges’ scores.

Iman Shumpert has been the season’s biggest surprise, putting up consistent numbers.

Tonight at 8 p.m., ABC will air a new episode of DWTS.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE FINALE OF DANCING WITH THE STARS?

Every Monday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., ABC broadcasts the popular competition show live.

On Monday, November 22, ABC will air the 30th season finale.

Last season, Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner Artem Chigvintsev took first place in the dance competition, ahead of Hannah Brown and her partner Alan Bersten, who won in season 28.