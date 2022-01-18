Find Out How ‘How I Met Your Father’ Pays Tribute to ‘How I Met Your Mother’:

Find Out How ‘How I Met Your Father’ Honors ‘How I Met Your Mother’

The premiere of a legend — wait for it — ary.

How I Met Your Father’s first two episodes were just released on Hulu, and at the end of the premiere, the show reminded viewers that it is set in the same universe as How I Met Your Mother.

The spinoff began with a new version of the original show’s opening song, which was featured in every episode from 2005 to 2014.

The new show is set in 2022, and it follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as she navigates New York City’s tumultuous dating scene.

Kim Cattrall portrays an older Sophie talking to her children in the 2050 episodes.

The group of six decides to go to Jesse (Chris Lowell) and Sid’s (Suraj Sharma) apartment for drinks at the end of the first episode, which happens to be the same apartment that Ted (Josh Radnor) and Marshall (Jason Segel) lived in on How I Met Your Mother.

When they first walk in, Sophie says, “Wow, I love your place.”

“Thank you very much; I got a perfect score.”

Jesse responds, “We got it from this old married couple who posted it on the Wesleyan alumni group,” referring to the college where Ted, Marshall, and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) were students.

“We even got them to leave their swords,” Jesse observes as the camera pans around the apartment. Ted and Marshall’s swords, which the cast used numerous times throughout the 208 episodes, are still hung above the mantel.

Ted and Marshall have a sword fight in the first season of How I Met Your Mother to decide who gets the apartment.

In season 9, the best friends fight again, and Lily’s dress for Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Barney’s (Neil Patrick Harris) wedding is ripped.

Lily and Robin also get into a sword fight later in the same episode.

The swords were also significant to the men because they were one of the first purchases Ted and Marshall made after moving in together.

Marshall wanted to take them down and replace them with Lily’s painting later in the show, but he couldn’t.

