Find Out if Nikki Bella’s Grandma Approves of Artem Chigvintsev in New Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Nana knows best!

In this exclusive preview clip for this week’s all-new Total Bellas, sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are off to their grandmother’s house for a visit, and Nikki’s got Artem Chigvintsev in tow. It doesn’t take long for him to figure out how things are going to go, either!

Once the three arrive, along with the twins’ mom Kathy Colace, Artem quietly asks Nikki if he can see the room they’ll be sleeping in.

“See what room?” Nikki responds. “We’re not sleeping here.”

“Nana can’t know that you guys share a bed!” Brie adds.

In a confessional interview, Kathy talks more about Nana’s “rules.”

“There is no sleeping in the same bedroom when it comes to Nana,” she says. “And if you are not married, or at least engaged, you don’t share a room at anyone’s house.”

After the Bella women lay down the law, Artem and Nikki’s grandma discuss his cooking abilities. Overall, everything seems to be going well—something that Nikki explains is important for her.

“My grandparents were so involved in raising my sister and I, and I’ve always put them on, like, the biggest pedestal,” Nikki says in a confessional. “So the fact that she’s loving Artem means everything to me.”

And if Nana didn’t take to the professional dancer?

“…I’d probably have to break up with Artem,” Nikki adds.

See more of the visit in the above clip, and be sure to catch Thursday’s Total Bellas!