Find Out Why Customers Say This Sweater Is Perfect for the Puff-Sleeve Trend

Many retro trends have made a comeback this year.

The puff-sleeve look is one of the most recent fashion obsessions to make a fresh, modern comeback.

The style was once thought to be matronly or outdated, but it’s now absolutely stunning!

But here’s the thing: The puff-sleeve vibe always looks great in Instagram photos, but who’s to say how the trend will translate in real life? You’ll never know until you try a garment on, but when it’s a sweater like this one from The Drop with rave reviews, you can buy with confidence!

Prices for The Drop Women’s Vivienne Padded Shoulder Balloon-Sleeve Sweater start at (dollar)19 on Amazon! Prices are correct as of December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

The small embedded shoulder pads, according to shoppers, are the key to this sweater’s aesthetic.

They help the puffy look more pronounced while staying away from 1980s shoulder pad territory.

This is a small detail, not a padded situation.

They add volume to your outfit, making it stand out from the crowd — and what could be better than that?

The cinched-in balloon sleeves, which are cuffed just above the wrists, contrast beautifully with the padding.

This detail makes it much easier to pair this sweater with fitted coats, such as a leather jacket or a peacoat, which have less room for excess baggage than a traditional puffer.

There are many reasons to be interested, but reviewers praise the shoulder padding and overall flattering design as reasons to buy this knit again.

They also say the material is “thick” and “soft,” making it a pleasure to wear.

This sweater is loved by shoppers of all shapes and sizes, so it’s a no-brainer to try it on.

