Find Out Why Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Family Life Is a “Circus.”

Ryan Reynolds is an actor, father, producer, 2010’s sexiest man alive, and now…ringleader?

On Friday, November 2nd, in an interview with Fatherly,

12, the Deadpool actor compared his family and their hectic schedules to a “circus” full of nonstop activity.

He explained, “We have three kids, it’s a circus.”

“Every time I turn around, it’s a circus.”

There’s always something interesting going on.

The kids are always involved in some sort of extracurricular activity.”

Reynolds is wrapping up the last of his major projects—and making surprise appearances on late-night television—before taking a break from acting to spend more time with his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, who is only two years old.

Despite the fact that he hasn’t set a date for his return, he has stated that he intends to prioritize his family until “at least summer 2022.”

“The main point is that I’m there for my kids in the morning and at night; I get up with them and put them to bed,” he explained.

“Those are things I believe they should be able to take for granted,” she says.

Those aren’t special in any way, shape, or form.”

Reynolds says the decision was based on two major considerations: giving his wife the time and space to “do some of the things she wants to do” and being able to capture more irreplaceable moments with his children.

“I’m a working dad, and she’s a working mom,” he explained, “and we trade off and make sure that we both have time for each other and for our kids.”

And this is what you do for a living.

And that’s a necessary part of the job.

That, I believe, is what we enjoy doing.”

Reynolds, on the other hand, called the decision to spend more time with their children “purely selfish.”

“I just don’t want to miss this opportunity,” he stated emphatically.

“You won’t be able to get this time back.”

And because my children are now in school, they are unable to accompany me to my destination.

I have to be present.

So it’s crucial, and I’m extremely fortunate to be able to participate.”

He was quick to clarify that the sabbatical does not imply that he will leave.

