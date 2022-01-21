Find Out Why This (dollar)22 Lightweight Cardigan Is the Perfect Layering Knit All Year Long

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

There are a few key pieces that we always keep in our closets, regardless of the season, and cardigans are certainly among them.

When we need an extra layer, we reach for a trusted cardigan without hesitation.

We first noticed it because of the massive amount of five-star reviews it’s received, and quickly realized it could be the quintessential year-round sweater.

People, we’re talking about a whole year of fabulousness!

Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cardigan sweater has a V-neck design with buttons that run the length of the front and is a reminder that basics aren’t boring! It has a standard hip-length hem and a V-neck design with buttons that run the length of the front.

To give this sweater a polished look, ribbed detailing is added to the hem and sleeve cuffs.

This cardi comes in a wide range of colors, but we recommend the neutral shades.

We’ve been into brown hues lately, and this sweater comes in tan and chocolate. Of course, if brighter colors are more your style, there are a slew of other options to choose from, including a bold and fashionable lime green.

At Amazon, you can get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan for just (dollar)22! Please note that prices are correct as of January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is lightweight and great for the spring and summer, but we can see it working well in the winter as well! You can wear it as a top with a plunging neckline, which has been a popular trend recently.

You’ve got yourself the ultimate low-key outfit that’s both chic and cozy with the right outerwear to keep you warm outside and some high-waisted pants.

