Find Out Why This Sweater Isn’t Your Ordinary Knit

Find Out Why This Isn’t Your Ordinary Knit Sweater

We all have our own distinct sense of style.

Some of us prefer to wear more daring clothing, while others prefer to stick to the basics.

There are plenty of low-key garments with added details that help to make them more special if you like simple style but get tired of wearing basics.

In fact, this sweater from PRETTYGARDEN is the perfect example of a leveled-up basic! It appears to be a typical oversized top at first glance, but the details on the sleeves give the knit a lovely feminine touch that makes it stand out.

Prices for the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Oversized Lace Up Sweater start at (dollar)15 on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of January 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Criss-cross lacing with matching string runs from the top of the shoulders to the cuffs at the wrists.

You can adjust how tight or loose the sleeves are by tying the ribbons at the bottom.

Make the ties a little looser to create a peekaboo moment!

This sweater is designed to be worn oversized, but if you prefer a more fitted look, you can size down.

You can also size up for a more pronounced silhouette or to wear the sweater as a tunic top! Customers say the knit material isn’t too heavy, making it ideal for layering with jackets in the winter.

This sweater is currently available in three brown shades, as well as black, apricot, and a pale navy blue.

If you’re going out with friends for the night, pair the sweater with jeans or leggings during the day or a cute leather mini during the day!

