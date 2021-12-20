Finneas Eilish, Billie Eilish’s brother, does an incredibly accurate Elton John impersonation.

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother, does a hilariously accurate Elton John impression.

Elton John has made friends and acquaintances with younger musicians such as Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, and others.

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell (aka Finneas), are reportedly the most recent singers to be seen with the legendary pianist.

The sibling duo recalled a dinner at John’s house during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, complete with Finneas’ impression of the “Tiny Dancer” singer. Watch the video below.

John’s friendship with Eilish and Finneas isn’t entirely unexpected.

In recent years, the famous composer has publicly expressed his support for young songwriters.

John gushed about Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, to Complex in 2019.

He called her album “amazing.”

“She’s come a long way in a short amount of time.

She’s a master of viral marketing.

I’m excited to see her perform live because she has a unique talent.

It’s rare to find someone with her level of talent.”

In the meantime, John expressed his admiration for Finneas, who has a solo career in addition to being Eilish’s producer.

Elton John’s Rocket Hour, his Beats 1 radio show, featured an interview with Finneas, who he praised for his success before the age of 25.

“You’re only 22 years old.

You’ve had a lot of success so far.

I mean, until the age of 23, I had never been successful.

You’ve already had a lot of success… your phone must be ringing all the time with people asking, ‘Can you do this?’… You’re probably the hottest producer around right now,” John said.

When Elton John invites someone to dinner at his home, the answer must always be “yes.” That’s how Eilish and Finneas felt when they received the famous composer’s invitation.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Eilish recalled her visit to John’s home, describing it as “huge and beautiful.” She and Finneas also recalled their amusing encounter with John’s assistant, Bumble, which prompted Finneas to perform his impression of John.

“He had a man-servant-butler-person named Bumble, for lack of a better word.”

He’d interrupt you in the middle of a story and say, ‘I’m sorry, one second,’ several times throughout the evening.

Finneas exclaimed, “Bumble!” in his best Elton John voice.

“He’d scurry in with his head bowed, and Elton…

