Finneas’ Embarrassing Meeting With Taylor Swift Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Finneas recalled a humiliating encounter with Taylor Swift at the Red singer’s 32nd birthday party last December.

Finneas was reddened by Taylor Swift!

During a Qandamp;A session with fans on his Instagram Stories on January, the singer-songwriter-producer recalled what he considers to be his “most embarrassing moment.”

The 24-year-old musician, who is Billie Eilish’s older brother, revealed last month that he was invited to Taylor’s birthday party.

Finneas was embarrassed at the party when he tripped over his words in front of the 11-time Grammy winner.

“At Taylor Swift’s own birthday party, I said ‘thank you for coming,'” Finneas admitted.

“Obviously, I meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me,’ or something.”

Finneus became famous in 2019 after co-writing and producing Billie’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

He went on to win five Grammys, including Producer of the Year, alongside his sister at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and John Legend have all collaborated on tracks with him.

While Finneas was embarrassed by his blunder, Taylor seemed unconcerned.

On December 1, the folklore singer was occupied with her birthday celebrations.

Alana Haim, who turned 30 just two days later, was 13 at the time.

Alana’s sister turned bandmate Este Haim, Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour Hoffman), 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, model Martha Hunt, Space Force actress Diana Silvers, “Unlearn” singer Gracie Abrams, and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink were among the celebrity guests.

The birthday girls are seen blowing out the candles on their cakes and dancing the night away with their besties in photos posted to Instagram.

Taylor captioned the party photos, “And Alana is feeling 30.”

“Thank you so much for your birthday greetings; I adore you all.”

