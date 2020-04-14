Fiona Apple delivers its fifth record and remains true to «kleinezeitung.at





Facebook







Twitter







Whatsapp





Fiona Apple © AP

She is one of the most talented pop musicians of her generation, the 40-year-old today. And yet had Fiona Apple it has only been released on four albums since their acclaimed debut “Tidal” in 1996. She is considered an extremely talented artist – and a particularly complicated one. With their fifth album “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” it confirms this assessment – for good and for bad.

The American from New York City was always considered a difficult case: Psychological and health problems or conflicts in the music business prevented the pianist and singer from fully exploiting her creative potential. Now the 42-year-old is presenting her first studio album since 2012 at a somewhat short notice. “The record was supposed to be ready millions of years ago”Apple had said last September. “And then I start and it takes far too long to get things done.”

Why easy if complicated is another option

As is so often the case with works that are expected with particular excitement, one has to be prepared for a certain disillusionment. Some of the 13 new songs come in the class of masterpieces “When the Pawn …“(1999) and “Extraordinary Machine“(2005). And with their massive piano sound, rumbling bass, metallic clinking drums and some other great sound effects (such as the jazzy steel drums in” Rack Of His “), the fifth Apple record is also impressively produced again.

And yet one wishes that this singer-songwriter, blessed with an infinitely capable soul and jazz voice, often went the easier way. Also on “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” some pieces sound very raw, frayed, bulky – although they could certainly write equally accessible and ambitious songs. But somehow this idiosyncratic artist doesn’t want that. So Fiona Apple is likely to remain a case for the initiated – this time, too, her music is not supple enough for the very large audience.